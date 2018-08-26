States split in taking action to combat sexual misconduct

About half of the state legislative chambers across the nation have made some sort of changes to their sexual harassment policies since the #MeToo movement began last fall, while the others have taken no action.…

An Associated Press analysis found half of state House and Senate chambers have done nothing even as sexual misconduct claims against lawmakers have continued to mount.

The mixed response highlights both the political pressure to act and the institutional resistance to do so that exists in many state legislatures. Women serve there in record numbers, yet remain outnumbered 3-to-1 by men.

The AP found that the most common move has been for lawmakers to strengthen their own training about sexual harassment.

