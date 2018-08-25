202
Home » National News » Star Trek fans beaming…

Star Trek fans beaming to upstate NY for annual convention

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 8:32 am 08/25/2018 08:32am
Share

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — Star Trek fans are gathering in northern New York this weekend.

The annual “Trekonderoga” convention in Ticonderoga features a visit from actor Karl Urban, who plays “Bones” McCoy in the contemporary movie series. Actress Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher, also is scheduled to appear.

The convention is held at a doppelganger of the original Starship Enterprise boasting replicas of the original series’ bridge, transporter room, sick bay and other sets.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500