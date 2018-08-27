Small plane lands on freeway near Las Vegas, no one hurt

202
By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 2:18 pm 08/27/2018 02:18pm
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has made an emergency landing on a freeway near Las Vegas at the end of the morning rush hour.

No one was injured, but the single-engine plane’s landing snarled traffic.

Airport, highway patrol and Federal Aviation Administration officials say the pilot of Cessna 150 reported engine trouble about 9:15 a.m. Monday and landed on Interstate 15 about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Henderson Executive Airport.

Nevada Highway Patrol Officer Travis Smaka says the plane parked off the southbound lanes.

The pilot and passenger were not identified.

Calls to the aircraft’s registered owner, Flyboys Nevada, were disconnected after apparently being answered.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the plane took off minutes before the emergency landing.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency is investigating.

