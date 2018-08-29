Sheriff’s office says woman wearing restraints is safe

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they’ve found a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night, her wrists shackled in what appeared to be broken…

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they’ve found a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night, her wrists shackled in what appeared to be broken restraints.

Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old woman is safe with family out of state. He also says deputies found her 49-year-old boyfriend dead Wednesday morning at a house in a subdivision 46 miles north of Houston. Spencer says he had made suicidal comments in a call to the sheriff’s office and had died of a single gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that his girlfriend was the barefoot young woman seen in a nearby resident’s security video ringing the doorbell early Friday while wearing a T-shirt and wrist restraints. Spencer says her identity is being withheld for now as a domestic violence victim.

