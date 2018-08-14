202
Settlement in kayak drowning case; fiancee did prison time

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 7:59 am 08/14/2018 07:59am
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A lawsuit settlement has been reached in a New York kayak drowning after the victim’s fiancee served prison time for criminally negligent homicide.

The family of Vincent Viafore had filed a wrongful death lawsuit to prevent Angelika Graswald from collecting $491,000 from his life insurance policies.

The attorney for Viafore’s family, Allan Rappleyea, confirmed the settlement to the Times Herald-Record . He said the terms are confidential.

Graswald pleaded guilty in Orange County Court and was behind bars for nearly three years.

Prosecutors said she removed a drain plug from Viafore’s kayak before it capsized in the Hudson River in April 2015. The defense said Viafore’s death was an accident caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

