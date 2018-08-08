202
Home » National News » Serial bank robber sentenced…

Serial bank robber sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 8:29 am 08/08/2018 08:29am
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who robbed five banks, and twice threatened to kill or shoot bank employees, has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Bryce Alexander Laister, formerly of Bridgeport and Stratford, was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Authorities say between November 2016 and June 2017, Laister robbed banks in Milford, Plainville, Westbrook, Shelton and New Haven.

During the Shelton robbery, he brandished a handgun, and during the Plainville and Westbrook robberies, he threatened to kill or shoot bank employees if they did not comply with his demands.

He was arrested in Stratford in June 2017 following a two-hour standoff with police.

He pleaded guilty in February to armed bank robbery.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500