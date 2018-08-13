202
Home » National News » Search continues for woman…

Search continues for woman missing in Jamaica Bay

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 6:21 pm 08/13/2018 06:21pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A search continues for a woman who disappeared in Jamaica Bay off New York City.

Police have resumed looking Monday for the 35-year-old. She had disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Sunday off Bayswater Point State Park in the Rockaways.

Authorities fear she may have been swept away by a rising tide while she and her husband were wading or swimming.

Owen Miller tells WCBS2-TV that the woman is his daughter and was just learning to swim.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500