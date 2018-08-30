Scaffolding collapse sends 2 plunging to deaths near Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they don’t know what caused scaffolding to collapse, sending two construction workers falling to their deaths as they were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of a 16-story hotel…

Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said happened early Wednesday in Orange County, just outside Disney property.

He says about 18 workers were at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15 a.m. They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured. Jachles says that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths. A third worker hung on and sustained minor injuries.

Jachles says the sheriff’s office and federal investigators are examining what happened.

