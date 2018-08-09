202
Report: Jump in deliveries involving moms hooked on opioids

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 1:17 pm 08/09/2018 01:17pm
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Thursday, Aug,. 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of opioid-addicted pregnant women shot up dramatically in the last 15 years. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say they found a dramatic rise in the number of women who are hooked on opioids and delivering babies in hospitals.

Opioid use during pregnancy can cause death of the mother or baby, preterm birth and infant withdrawal symptoms like seizures, excessive crying and breathing problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied delivery hospitalizations in 28 states — the agency’s first study of the problem across multiple states. It released its findings Thursday.

In 1999, 1.5 of every 1,000 women coming to a hospital to deliver depended on or abused opioids.

That rose to 6.5 in 2014, the latest year for which data is available. That translates to nearly 25,000 deliveries across all 50 states that year.

Rates were highest in Vermont and West Virginia.

