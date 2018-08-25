Renowned organist accused of sexual misconduct, resigns

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A renowned organist has been accused of sexual misconduct and resigned his posts at colleges in Massachusetts and Ohio. The Boston Globe reports that a group of former students at the…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A renowned organist has been accused of sexual misconduct and resigned his posts at colleges in Massachusetts and Ohio.

The Boston Globe reports that a group of former students at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester (WUS’-tur) allege that James David Christie sexually abused them while they were at the school.

Holy Cross says Christie has stepped down from his post as distinguished artist-in-residence.

Christie has also resigned from Oberlin College and Conservatory, where he was a professor.

Christie didn’t respond to multiple telephone calls or emails from the Globe seeking comment.

Christie also played with the Boston Symphony Orchestra for years.

The orchestra said it had been unaware of the allegations against him and has “no plans to engage him for future performances with the orchestra.”



