Prosecutors rest case against 1 suspect in Chicago shooting

Prosecutors rest case against 1 suspect in Chicago shooting

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:00 am 08/21/2018 12:00am
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case against one of the suspects in the 2013 death of a Chicago student who was shot just days after she performed with her high school band at President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.

Separate juries hearing the cases against Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams listened attentively Monday as Cleopatra Cowley, the mother of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, testified.

She spoke about receiving news of the shooting. Cowley said a police officer assured her that her daughter would be OK but wouldn’t let her to speak to the teen.

After Cowley left the stand, prosecutors rested their case against Williams. The case against Ward will resume Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Ward was the gunman and Williams the getaway driver.

Pendleton was with friends at a park a mile from Obama’s Chicago home when she was shot in what prosecutors say was a botched attempt at gang retaliation.

National News
