Poor People’s Campaign working in 26 states this weekend

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 10:49 am 08/25/2018 10:49am
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Following is a list of the 26 states participating in the Poor People’s Campaign movement and voter registration this weekend:

— Alabama

— Arizona

— Arkansas

— California

— Delaware

— Florida

— Illinois

— Kansas

— Kentucky

— Louisiana

— Maine

— Maryland

— Massachusetts

— Mississippi

— Missouri

— New York

— North Carolina

— Ohio

— Pennsylvania

— Rhode Island

— South Carolina

— Tennessee

— Texas

— Vermont

— Virginia

— Wisconsin

