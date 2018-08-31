202
Home » National News » Police: Woman kills husband…

Police: Woman kills husband by putting eye drops in water

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 6:44 pm 08/31/2018 06:44pm
Share

CLOVER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.

York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover.

Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn’t give a motive for the alleged poisoning.

Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.

Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500