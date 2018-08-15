202
Police: Toddler found safe after search for missing car

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 10:36 am 08/15/2018 10:36am
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo say they’ve found a 2-year-old child safe inside a stolen car.

Police say the girl was in a car on Chester Street that was stolen around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a three-hour search. Officials say Keiliana Overton was found safe inside the car early Wednesday.

Police have not released any further information or said if they have made any arrests, only clarifying a social media post saying the child had been found safe.

