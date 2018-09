Police: Toddler found safe after search for missing car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo say they’ve found a 2-year-old child safe inside a stolen car. Police say the girl was in a car on Chester Street that was stolen around 11:20 p.m.…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo say they’ve found a 2-year-old child safe inside a stolen car.

Police say the girl was in a car on Chester Street that was stolen around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a three-hour search. Officials say Keiliana Overton was found safe inside the car early Wednesday.

Police have not released any further information or said if they have made any arrests, only clarifying a social media post saying the child had been found safe.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.