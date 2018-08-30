202
Police say woman stole from mourners attending funeral

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 12:14 pm 08/30/2018 12:14pm
CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman is suspected of stealing items from the vehicles of people attending a funeral.

Canonsburg police said Wednesday that police arrested 24-year-old Sabrina Hancock after receiving a tip she was in the area. The Observer-Reporter reports Detective Michael Ledger says Hancock initially denied involvement in the thefts, but says she later admitted to them.

Police say a number of people had items stolen from their cars while they were attending a Monday morning funeral.

Hancock was placed in Washington County Jail Tuesday night on a probation detainer. She is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges by video appearance.

No attorney information is available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

