Police rescue wedding party from flooded road

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 6:37 am 08/13/2018 06:37am
BOGOTA, N.J. (AP) — Police came to the rescue when heavy downpours flooded a street, trapping a bride, groom and their wedding party in a car.

It happened Saturday in Bogota (bah-GOH’–tah) as storms spread across northern New Jersey.

Video posted by police on Facebook shows the bride in her gown on the roof of the car, which had water midway up its grill. Police used a Humvee to make the rescue.

Officers posted that while the couple got off to a rough start, the department wished them a lifetime of “love and adventure.”

