Police: Man armed with handgun killed by St. Paul officers

By The Associated Press August 5, 2018 4:55 pm 08/05/2018 04:55pm
St. Paul Police officer Colleen Lesedil lifs crime scene tape, as the Ramsey county medical examiner leaves the scene with the body of a person that was shot and killed by St. Paul police in the 900 block of St. Anthony Avenue Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Police say officers shot an armed man while responding to a 911 call early Sunday about shots fired at a home. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he’ll work with investigators to release police body camera video “as soon as possible” following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police say officers shot an armed man while responding to a 911 call early Sunday about shots fired at a home.

Police say officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. after a male 911 caller reported that someone had fired multiple shots inside a residence. The caller then hung up.

Police say responding officers encountered a man with a handgun, and two officers later discharged their weapons.

No details about the man or officers have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Last week in neighboring Minneapolis, a local prosecutor said two officers were justified when they fatally shot a man who’d turned toward them with a loaded gun.

