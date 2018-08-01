HOUSTON (AP) — CORRECTS: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in killing of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor. (Corrects APNewsAlert, which erroneously referred to the former president as George W.H. Bush.)

HOUSTON (AP) — CORRECTS: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in killing of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor. (Corrects APNewsAlert, which erroneously referred to the former president as George W.H. Bush.)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.