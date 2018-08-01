202
CORRECTS: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in killing of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 3:37 pm 08/01/2018 03:37pm
HOUSTON (AP) — CORRECTS: Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in killing of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor. (Corrects APNewsAlert, which erroneously referred to the former president as George W.H. Bush.)

