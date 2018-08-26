202
Home » National News » Police: Driver damages dump…

Police: Driver damages dump truck protecting Trump motorcade

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 12:52 pm 08/26/2018 12:52pm
Share

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a truck driver who threw a metal object at a dump truck protecting President Donald Trump’s motorcade during a recent Hamptons visit.

State Police said Friday that 25-year-old Justin Velez faces a felony criminal mischief charge stemming from the Aug. 17 incident on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays.

They say more charges could be filed.

Velez, of Brentwood, was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 26 in Southampton Town Court. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

State police say Velez damaged the hood, mirror and door on the driver’s side of a New York State dump truck being used as a barricade for Trump’s motorcade.

Trump was attending a fundraiser in Southampton hosted by a close friend who’s the chairman of Nathan’s hot dogs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500