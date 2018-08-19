202
Police chief accused of having cocaine parcel sent resigns

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 1:35 pm 08/19/2018 01:35pm
HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police chief suspended after his arrest on charges of buying cocaine and having it shipped to his post office box has resigned.

The executive director of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission says 43-year-old Michael Coppola handed in his resignation Aug. 15 as chief of the Palisades Interstate Parkway police department.

Bergen County prosecutors allege that he went to a post office box earlier this month to retrieve the order, for which detectives had substituted imitation cocaine, and was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Ridgefield Park.

Coppola is charged with attempting to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Coppola joined the department in 1996 and became chief in 2014; it’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

National News
