Police arrest 13-year-old boy in fatal shooting of boy, 14

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 4:44 pm 08/09/2018 04:44pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last month in Cincinnati has been arrested on a charge of reckless homicide and other counts.

Cincinnati police say in a statement that the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in the death of Surrell Gaines. Police say the 13-year-old also is charged with tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Gaines’ body was found around 5 p.m. July 30 in the city’s Mount Auburn neighborhood. Police said they found Gaines while responding to reports of a shooting. He had been shot in the upper body and was dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

No other details about the charges were immediately released.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles accused of crimes.

