Charges dropped against 11-year-old shocked with stun gun

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 10:46 pm 08/08/2018 10:46pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Charges have been dropped against an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket when a police officer shocked her with a stun gun.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Wednesday night that stunning the girl who “posed no danger to the police” was wrong.

The encounter happened Monday night at a Kroger in the city. Police say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her. They say the girl resisted and tried to flee before she was shocked with a stun gun.

The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian.

She initially was charged with theft and obstruction of justice, but the mayor says he asked the prosecutor to drop the charges.

An investigation is underway.

Topics:
National News
