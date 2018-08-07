Plane diverted to JFK after report of smoke in cockpit

NEW YORK (AP) — A plane made an emergency landing at New York’s Kennedy Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit. Officials say United Airlines Flight 4697 from Washington to Providence, Rhode Island was…

NEW YORK (AP) — A plane made an emergency landing at New York’s Kennedy Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

Officials say United Airlines Flight 4697 from Washington to Providence, Rhode Island was diverted about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

About 50 people were evacuated from the twin-engine Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet and bused to a terminal.

Officials say three people sustained minor ailments.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.