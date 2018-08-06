Officials: 2 drown in bad wave conditions on Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say beachgoers formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend. Officials in western Michigan…

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say beachgoers formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend.

Officials in western Michigan say three other people were hospitalized after being pulled from the lake Sunday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says people linked arms to reach a 64-year-old man experiencing trouble in the “hazardous wave conditions” around noon.

Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, says the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly four hours later, the department says a 20-year-old man from Lansing was pulled from the water. He also died.

Hawke says three other people were hospitalized after being rescued, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition.

This story has been corrected to indicate that the deaths occurred along western Michigan, not eastern Michigan.

