202
Home » National News » Officials: 2 drown in…

Officials: 2 drown in bad wave conditions on Lake Michigan

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 2:32 pm 08/06/2018 02:32pm
Share
In this Aug. 5, 2018 photo, beachgoers help the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers form human chains to search for missing people in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven, Mich. Authorities said people formed human chains to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for multiple drownings over the weekend. (Becky Vargo/The Tribune via AP)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say beachgoers formed human chains along the shores of Lake Michigan to rescue swimmers caught in rough water blamed for two drownings over the weekend.

Officials in western Michigan say three other people were hospitalized after being pulled from the lake Sunday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says people linked arms to reach a 64-year-old man experiencing trouble in the “hazardous wave conditions” around noon.

Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, says the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly four hours later, the department says a 20-year-old man from Lansing was pulled from the water. He also died.

Hawke says three other people were hospitalized after being rescued, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that the deaths occurred along western Michigan, not eastern Michigan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500