202
Home » National News » Officer arraigned in death…

Officer arraigned in death of teen, hearing scheduled

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 1:47 pm 08/22/2018 01:47pm
Share
Carmen Ashley, great aunt of Antwon Rose Jr. talks with reporters outside of the courthouse following a hearing for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 shooting death of Rose, an unarmed teenager, as he fled a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer has been formally arraigned on a homicide charge in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager who was fleeing a traffic stop.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld did not appear in court Wednesday for the arraignment. He is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 11, when his attorney had previously said he will argue the shooting was justified.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after pulling over the car he was riding in. Rosfeld suspected the car was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

Rose’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh. Rose’s great aunt was outside the courthouse Wednesday saying the family demands justice.

___

This story has been corrected to show Rosfeld’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11, not Sept. 7.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500