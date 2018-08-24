202
Home » National News » NYPD: 2 injured in…

NYPD: 2 injured in shooting outside state senator’s office

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 9:02 am 08/24/2018 09:02am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says two men have been wounded by gunfire outside a New York state senator’s campaign office.

The shooting took place in Brooklyn, just outside the office of Sen. Jesse Hamilton, at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The New York Post reports both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Democratic lawmaker says in a Twitter video that his staff feared for their lives when stray bullets landed inches from the front door of his campaign office in Crown Heights.

Hamilton says gun violence is a problem in the community he serves.

Police are searching for the gunman.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500