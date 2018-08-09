202
Northeast Corridor rail service resumes after fatal accident

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 8:42 am 08/09/2018 08:42am
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit and Amtrak have resumed rail service between Trenton and New York’s Penn Station following an accident that killed a person along the tracks.

But officials say commuters should expect delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions and some cancelations throughout Thursday’s morning rush.

The service had been suspended in both directions early Thursday between Metropark in Woodbridge Township and Trenton after a person was struck and killed around 6:30 a.m. near the train station in Metuchen. Further details about that accident have not been disclosed.

Rails service was resumed around 8 a.m.

