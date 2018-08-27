202
No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 1:08 pm 08/27/2018 01:08pm
Stewart Weldon, center, is brought into court for his arraignment in Springfield, Mass., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Weldon pleaded not guilty to killing three women whose bodies were discovered at his home. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to killing three women whose bodies were discovered at his home.

Stewart Weldon, of Springfield, said little outside of “not guilty” three times at his short arraignment Monday. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to 49 other charges. He was held without bail.

Prosecutors say the 52 charges involve not just the three women found at his home in May, but 11 alleged victims.

The bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante were found at the 40-year-old Weldon’s home after he was pulled over and a woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Weldon’s attorney declined to comment outside court but previously said his client is “looking forward to defending himself.”

