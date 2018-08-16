202
Home » National News » More charges for suspect…

More charges for suspect in deadly LA store standoff

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 2:42 pm 08/16/2018 02:42pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at police before taking hostages during a deadly standoff at a Los Angeles grocery store last month.

Defendant Gene Evin Atkins appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment was postponed until Sept. 19.

The 28-year-old is charged with murder in the death of Trader Joe’s store employee Melyda Corado, who was hit by an officer’s bullet during a police gun battle with Atkins.

Prosecutors have added additional counts including kidnapping and carjacking. It wasn’t immediately known if Atkins has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police say Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash outside the store.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500