202
Home » National News » Molson Coors wants to…

Molson Coors wants to sell pot-infused drinks in Canada

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 10:29 am 08/01/2018 10:29am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Molson Coors products Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer in Walpole, Mass. Molson Coors will attempt to sell pot-infused drinks in Canada, where consumable marijuana will become legal next year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

DENVER (AP) — Molson Coors will attempt to sell pot-infused drinks in Canada, where consumable marijuana will become legal next year.

Molson Coors Brewing Co. is based in Colorado, which along with Washington, were the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada in October, but consumable forms of the drug will be legal there in 2019.

The brewer said Wednesday that its Canadian division will partner with the Canadian cannabis producer The Hydropothecary Corp. to develop a non-alcoholic drink containing marijuana.

Molson Coors Canada will hold a 57.5 percent controlling stake in the stand-alone joint venture. Hydropothecary will own the remaining ownership interest.

The deal is expected to close before the end of September.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500