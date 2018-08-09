202
Home » National News » Michael Moore's Trump documentary…

Michael Moore’s Trump documentary will release in September

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 3:46 pm 08/09/2018 03:46pm
Share
FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Michael Moore attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York. Moore’s Donald Trump critique “Fahrenheit 11/9” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21. The film will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Moore’s Donald Trump critique “Fahrenheit 11/9” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21.

Moore unveiled the first look at this latest documentary Thursday, releasing a trailer online . The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which became the highest grossing documentary ever with $222.4 million in worldwide box office. The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th.

In the trailer, Moore calls Trump “the last president of the United States.”

“Fahrenheit 11/9” was initially to be distributed by The Weinstein Co. but will now be distributed by Tom Ortenberg’s newly launched Briarcliff Entertainment.

“Fahrenheit 11/9” will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500