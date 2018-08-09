202
Maximum security prison inmates in lockdown after gang fight

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018
COMSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says several prisoners suffered minor injuries and no guards were hurt when a gang fight broke out at a 1,400-inmate maximum-security prison in New York near the Vermont border.

Following a news conference in Manhattan on Thursday, Cuomo went to the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, in Washington County 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Albany.

During a news conference at the prison, officials said 20 to 25 inmates were involved with a fight Wednesday in the facility’s yard. Authorities say guards broke up the fight but the prison was placed in lockdown after two other unspecified incidents Thursday morning.

Cuomo said several state prisons have placed their populations in lockdown this year and officials are looking into ways to improve safety for inmates and staff.

National News
