202
Home » National News » Manslaughter charge in fatal…

Manslaughter charge in fatal beating of wallet thief

By The Associated Press August 11, 2018 3:29 pm 08/11/2018 03:29pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been beaten to death in New Orleans after stealing another man’s wallet, and the wallet’s owner now faces a manslaughter charge.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that 31-year Simon Morris was arrested in the death of a man identified only as Edwin.

Police said Edwin approached Morris and asked him for a dollar outside a gas station Friday morning, but then snatched the wallet from Morris’s back pocket. Morris chased and caught Edwin.

Police said Edwin was severely beaten and kicked for at least five minutes despite efforts by others to intervene. Edwin died later at a hospital.

A manslaughter conviction can result in no prison time or up to 40 years.

Records indicate Morris remained jailed Saturday. No information was immediately available on his attorney.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500