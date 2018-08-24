Man suspected of shooting at Manhattan high-rise surrenders

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shooting at a luxury apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has turned himself in. Authorities say 22-year-old Farris Koroma walked into a police precinct…

Authorities say 22-year-old Farris Koroma walked into a police precinct house with an attorney early Friday. He is charged with charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

He did not respond to questions from reporters.

Koroma lives on Roosevelt Island, which is across the East River from the 50-story building in which windows were shattered by bullets. No one was injured.

Police on Wednesday tweeted surveillance video of two people who may know something about the shootings. WNBC-TV reports that police said that the man in the video is Koroma, but that the woman isn’t being sought because she is a witness.

