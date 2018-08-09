202
Home » National News » Man shoots, kills self…

Man shoots, kills self before officers find body in trunk

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 10:36 pm 08/09/2018 10:36pm
Share

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say they’ve found a body in the car of a man who shot and killed himself during a traffic stop.

The Kennebec (KEH’-nuh-bek) Journal reports state police stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Gardiner. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and shot himself.

State Police Maj. Brian Scott says officers found a body in the trunk of the vehicle during their investigation.

Police haven’t released the identity of the man who killed himself.

No further information is available. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500