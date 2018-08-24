Man pleads not guilty to killing worker over yard notice

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of killing a city worker and setting her body on fire after she mailed him notice to clean up his yard has pleaded not guilty to…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of killing a city worker and setting her body on fire after she mailed him notice to clean up his yard has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges.

An attorney for 64-year-old Kevin W. Billings entered the pleas during a court hearing Friday in Salt Lake City. Billings appeared via video from jail but didn’t speak. He was in a wheelchair and sported a long, gray beard.

Public defender Nick Falcone told the judge that Billings would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Police say Billings killed code enforcement officer Jill Robinson on Aug. 9 in West Valley City and said she “got what she deserved” after “years of harassment.”

Billings is charged with 13 counts, including aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

