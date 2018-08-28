202
Home » National News » Man pleads not guilty…

Man pleads not guilty to dine-and-dash dating allegations

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 11:01 am 08/28/2018 11:01am
Share

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed extortion, grand theft and other charges against a man accused of being the “Dine-and-Dash Dater.”

Authorities say 45-year-old Paul Guadalupe Gonzales used dating apps to meet women, took them to dinner at restaurants and then left without paying any part of the bill.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern says eight women ended up paying themselves and in two cases restaurants picked up the check. The complaint says the women were defrauded of a total of $950.

Gonzales pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts at his arraignment Monday.

If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500