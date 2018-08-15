202
Home » National News » Man pleads guilty in…

Man pleads guilty in buggy crash that killed 3 children

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 4:47 pm 08/15/2018 04:47pm
Share

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A 29-year-old central Michigan man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of three children following a collision between their horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck.

Brandon King pleaded guilty in a Montcalm County court on Tuesday — the same day he was charged — to misdemeanor moving violation charges.

He faces up to a year in jail for the most serious counts. Sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.

Prosecutor Andrea Krause tells The Grand Rapids Press the charging decision was based on evidence and conversations with the family.

Authorities say the children and their Mennonite family were going to worship services Oct. 29 when a truck crashed into their buggy near Sheridan. Three children were pronounced dead at the scene. The parents and four other children were injured.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500