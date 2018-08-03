202
Man in police custody dies after medical complaints

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Texas say multiple Fort Worth officers are on administrative duties following the death of a man who complained of medical issues while handcuffed.

A department statement says officers found the man armed with a pipe after responding to a report of a prowler on July 26. Police say the man started to complain of medical issues after being placed in handcuffs. Police did not describe the medical complaints.

Authorities say the man was put in a patrol vehicle while police continued their investigation. Officers did not call for medical help. The department says the man was responding to questions from officers after the time.

He was found unresponsive after police completed witness interviews. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Fort Worth police on Friday declined to say exactly how many officers were involved.

