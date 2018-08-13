Man faces arraignment in 2003 Detroit slaying, 2000 rape

DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit man released from custody 15 years ago after an error in the murder investigation now faces arraignment in the 2003 killing and a 2000 sexual assault. The Wayne County…

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 65-year-old James Matthews is scheduled to go before a Detroit judge Tuesday on first-degree murder and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Matthews was charged in 2003 in the slaying of a 40-year-old Detroit woman, but was released from jail when a warrant against him wasn’t filed within the required time frame.

Matthews was arrested in April in New York City after the murder case was reopened. Police have said he also is being investigated in three homicides in Texas and one in New York.

Detroit court records did not list an attorney for Matthews.

