Police use Taser on man known for fatal shooting at age 11

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 12:13 pm 08/08/2018 12:13pm
This undated photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Nathaniel Abraham. Abraham, a Detroit-area man who nearly 20 years ago was the youngest person in U.S. history to be convicted of murder, has been charged with indecent exposure. The Oakland County prosecutor's office on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, authorized a warrant against 32-year-old Nathaniel Abraham. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Police say they used a Taser to arrest a Detroit-area man who has new legal problems nearly 20 years after becoming the youngest person in U.S. history to be convicted of murder.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Nathaniel Abraham fled on foot and subsequently resisted officers who were trying to arrest him Wednesday on an indecent exposure charge.

Police say they were looking for the 32-year-old after he failed to appear in court. Abraham was taken to jail and could face additional charges. He doesn’t have a lawyer yet who could respond to the allegations.

Abraham was 11 when he was accused in 1997 of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007.

