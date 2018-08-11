202
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son’s backpack

By The Associated Press August 11, 2018 1:04 pm 08/11/2018 01:04pm
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man is charged with reckless conduct after authorities say his 4-year-old son found a gun in a backpack his father had brought to him at day care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Finley of Maryville packed a “nap time bag” that also contained sheets and blankets, then brought it to a day care in Glen Carbon on July 2. The child opened the bag a few minutes later and found the gun.

The day care told parents the child immediately took the gun to a teacher, and police were called.

It’s unclear why the gun was put into the backpack. Finley could not be reached for comment Saturday. Jail officials said he was not in custody and a listed phone number had been disconnected. Prosecutors didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

