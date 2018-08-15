202
Man charged in killings found incompetent to stand trial

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 8:03 pm 08/15/2018 08:03pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a string of shootings last year has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that 37-year-old Ryan Sharpe will be transferred to a psychiatric hospital after a judge ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial Tuesday. Sharpe’s attorney says doctors found that Sharpe is unable to assist counsel, but they didn’t determine Sharpe’s mental status during the crimes.

The four shootings happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge and left residents on edge for weeks. Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 shooting of Boy Scouts employee Brad DeFranceschi. He’s also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Topics:
National News
