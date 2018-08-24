202
Man accused of stealing $6,000 from disabled client

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 6:07 pm 08/24/2018 06:07pm
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of stealing more than $6,000 in EBT benefits from a disabled client.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher Gardner, of Pembroke, was indicted Friday on two larceny counts.

Gardner is accused of using a client’s public assistance benefits without permission while working as an assistant manager at a group home run by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

The State Auditor’s Office found that Gardner used the benefits on grocery store purchases totaling more than $6,382 from January 2015 through October 2017. The office found that none of the purchases were made for the client.

It was not immediately clear if Gardner has an attorney.

National News
