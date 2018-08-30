202
Home » National News » Man accused in model's…

Man accused in model’s slaying arraigned on murder charges

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 3:32 pm 08/30/2018 03:32pm
Share
This combination of undated photos provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Norristown, Pa., shows Jonathan Wesley Harris, of Johnstown, Pa., accused of strangling model Christina Carlin-Kraft on Aug. 22, 2018, in her apartment in Ardmore, Pa., one of Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs. Harris was arraigned on charges including murder, robbery and theft on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, via video from a jail where he was being held without bail. (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of strangling a model in one of Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs has been arraigned on murder charges.

Jonathan Wesley Harris made his court appearance via video Thursday from a jail where he’s being held without bail. He didn’t enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The 30-year-old Johnstown man was arrested Wednesday as he got off a bus in Pittsburgh. He’s also charged with robbery, theft and more in the Aug. 22 slaying of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Officials said Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, into which she had moved the previous week. Kraft’s body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening after police went to check on her.

It’s not known if Harris has retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500