Maine governor out of hospital, back to work soon

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage was released from the hospital Monday and plans to return to work soon, his spokesman said. LePage, 69, is back in his official residence, according to spokesman Peter…

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage was released from the hospital Monday and plans to return to work soon, his spokesman said.

LePage, 69, is back in his official residence, according to spokesman Peter Steele. The Republican governor experienced unspecified discomfort on Saturday while visiting family in New Brunswick and was eventually taken to a Bangor hospital.

“Gov. LePage is back in the Blaine House today, resting and getting ready to return to work in the next couple of days,” Steele said.

LePage was taken by ambulance from a hospital in New Brunswick to Presque Isle in northern Maine, and then to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he arrived late Saturday.

Doctors decided to keep him in Bangor overnight on Sunday, Steele said. He has not provided more details about the nature of the discomfort.

LePage was elected in 2010 and is nearing the end of his second and final term as governor. The state limits governors to two terms.

Steele said LePage and his family appreciate the “concerns and well wishes” they have received over the past day.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.