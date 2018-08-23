202
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rattles Alaska

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:15 am 08/23/2018 12:15am
ADAK, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Wednesday night in Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred in the remote Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, but was felt almost 70 miles (115 km) away in Adak. It had a depth of about 7 miles (11 km).

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.

Topics:
National News Science News
700
