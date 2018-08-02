202
Los Angeles store where employee died in gunbattle reopens

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 1:02 pm 08/02/2018 01:02pm
Customers enter a Trader Joe's market in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. The Los Angeles grocery store where a manager was accidentally killed by police during a gun battle with a suspect has reopened. The market reopened its doors Thursday with a sign telling customers, "We missed you." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles grocery store where a manager was accidentally killed by police during a gunbattle with a suspect has reopened

The Trader Joe’s market in LA’s Silver Lake neighborhood opened its doors Thursday with a sign telling customers, “We missed you.”

Employee Melyda Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who then took hostages inside the store.

Police say Gene Atkins shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend before leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash outside the store.

Trader Joe’s executive Ben Myers says it’s a bittersweet day, with continuing heartbreak over the tragedy but recognition that moving forward is important.

