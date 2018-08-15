202
Home » National News » Leader of Connecticut ministry…

Leader of Connecticut ministry charged with abusing child

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 9:25 am 08/15/2018 09:25am
Share
This booking photo released by the Manchester Police Department shows Robert Nichols, leader of Word of Faith Ministries in Manchester, Conn., who was arrested Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, and charged with abusing the baby son of two of his followers. (Manchester Police Department via AP)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The leader of a home-based ministry in Connecticut has been charged with abusing the baby son of two of his followers.

The Hartford Courant reports that Robert Nichols was charged Friday with first-degree assault, intentional cruelty, and injury to children. He posted $150,000 bail and is scheduled in court Sept. 5.

In an arrest warrant released Tuesday, a witness told investigators that Nichols, leader of Manchester-based Word of Faith Ministries, labeled the boy “rebellious,” struck his head on the floor repeatedly, placed him in ice water and sprayed water in his face.

Police were alerted in October 2013 after a doctor determined that the then 1-year-old boy had life-threatening head injuries.

Nichols’ attorney said his client is innocent and questioned why it took so long for the witness to come forward.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500