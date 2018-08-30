202
Lawyers say man accused in hospital shooting was delusional

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 11:01 am 08/30/2018 11:01am
HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a man accused of killing his mother in a New Hampshire hospital intensive care unit say the man suffered from “delusional beliefs,” and they may seek an insanity defense.

Valley News reports lawyers for 49-year-old Travis Frink wrote in court documents that he told police he was taken from the womb of his birth mother and subjected to a “sadistic scientific experiment.”

Frink also told police he had not taken any medication and had not slept in a long time before the September 2017 shooting that killed 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere.

Authorities say Frink shot his mother multiple times at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Court records show Frink had been hospitalized before the shooting and diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

